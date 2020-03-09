Frac sand stocks flattened as oil price rout means weak production

Declining oil production is devastating news for frac sand stocks including U.S. Silica (SLCA -52.6% ), Hi-Crush (HCR -22.7% ), Covia (CVIA -10.8% ), Smart Sand (SND -18.9% ) and Carbo Ceramics (CRRT -11.7% ).

Separately, U.S. Silica says it has settled multiple lawsuits involving its SandBox Logistics unit and Arrows Up.

As part of the settlement, SandBox will take over Arrows Up's existing business, including all equipment and sand logistics contracts while also receiving a confidential cash payment.

Meanwhile, Bank of America cuts its stock price target on U.S. Silica to a Street-low $1 from $6 while maintaining its Underperform rating.

Evercore ISI downgrades U.S. Silica and Smart Sand to Underperform from Outperform.