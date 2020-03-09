Cloudera Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.8M (+39.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Why I'm Neutral On Cloudera Inc. Ahead Of Fourth Quarter Earnings