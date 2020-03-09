Comcast, Viacom, Disney set new golf distribution deal

Golf's PGA Tour is reaping a windfall today, drawing a 75% increase in event distribution rights through a new nine-year deal with Comcast (CMCSA -4.1% ), ViacomCBS (VIAC -7.2% , VIACA -6.9% ) and Walt Disney (DIS -6.3% ).

That deal will take effect in 2022 and boost the tour's average rights fee to more than $700M from a current $400M.

It means that Disney's ESPN Plus will become the exclusive place for streaming PGA Tour Live (which currently runs through NBC Sports Gold and Amazon (AMZN -2.2% ) Prime Video). And CBS and NBC renew their existing tour deals.

ESPN Plus will ramp up coverage vs. the current streaming deals, offering 4,000 hours of coverage vs. current streaming options.