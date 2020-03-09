Innovative Industrial closes on $50M sale-leaseback with Green Thumb

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR -8.6% ) closes on a sale-leaseback transaction with Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) for a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Oglesby, IL, its third sale-leaseback with Green Thumb.

Purchase price is $9.0M; Green Thumb is expected to make certain improvements to the property, for which IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $41M.

Assuming full reimbursement of tenant improvements under its three leases with Green Thumb, IIPR’s total investment in properties leased to Green Thumb is expected to be ~$96.8M.

