Sasol sinks to two-decade lows as oil crash adds to debt woes

Sasol's (SSL -42.1% ) NYSE-listed shares sink to 20-year lows and while plunging by a record in Johannesburg, as the oil price crash exacerbates concerns around the company's debt levels and cost overruns at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana.

The huge drop in oil prices hit the South African fuels and chemicals producer just days after Moody's downgraded it to junk, citing high debt and spending on the Lake Charles project.

Additionally, Sasol says it is rescheduling its March 10 conference call for March 17 to discuss the recent outcome of the periodic ratings review by S&P Global and Moody's.

The company's borrowing costs have surged: The yield on $750M of notes due 2028 has jumped 93 bps over the past four days to 6.61%, the highest since January 2019.

Sasol "has a significant U.S. dollar-denominated debt load that it needs to deal with," Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi tells Bloomberg. "Unless we see a significant recovery in oil prices soon, there is a high likelihood for Sasol to take measures to address its balance sheet."