Ross Stores shakes off a bear call

Odeon Capital Group lifts its rating on Ross Stores (ROST -6.2% ) to a Hold rating from Sell on its view that valuation is reasonable at the current share price.

The firm sees off-price in general as positioned as a potential beneficiary of supply dislocation and inventory adjustments being made by retailers in the face of unknown demand. The analyst team also sees a potential trade-down in demand from decreased consumer confidence on a softening economic backdrop.

Odeon's price target on ROST is $95 vs. the average sell-side PT of $119.71. Shares of Ross Stores have traded in a 52-week range of $88.31 to $124.16 over the last 52 weeks.