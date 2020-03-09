Canadian energy producers' cost cuts to be put to the test amid oil rout

The oil price war looks to inflict more pain on Canada's energy industry, which still has not fully recovered from the last crash that started in 2014.

The S&P/TSX energy index plunged as much as 22% earlier, its biggest intraday decline since at least 1988, with Cenovus Energy (CVE -47.6% ) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -41.6% ) two of the biggest decliners.

Western Canada Select recently ~19% lower to $22.71/bbl, in line with the drop in West Texas Intermediate.

"At these commodity prices, nobody is making money and everybody is going to be free cash flow negative," says Laura Lau, chief investment officer at Brompton Corp. in Toronto.

Even so, Canadian energy companies "are better equipped today than their U.S. counterparts," says Haywood Securities' Darrell Bishop. "While in 2014, U.S. companies levered up with higher-yield debt for growth, Canadian companies cut spending and growth plans and focused on getting balance sheets in order."

For example, Suncor Energy (SU -16% ) recently reported a cash operating cost of C$28.55/bbl in its oil sands operations last quarter, down 17% from five years ago, and its net debt of 1.22x EBITDA is down from 1.49x in 2015, according to Bloomberg data.