Centerra takes option on Oakley gold/silver project in the US

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -1.90% ) says its will be exploring the Oakley gold/silver project in the US, with the eventual aim to take a 70% interest in the prospect

Otis Gold (OTCPK:OGLDF), which is being bought out by Excellon Resources, announced that it had executed an agreement with Centerra.

In terms of the agreement, Centerra would be spending $7M on exploration and make cash payments of $0.55M over 6 years.

During the term of the Oakley agreement, Centerra would be the operator of the project, and Otis would act as project manager.