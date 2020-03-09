Verizon installing 5G at Energy Dept. national lab

Verizon Business (VZ -1.2% ) has introduced its 5G Ultra Wideband network at its first Dept. of Energy national lab.

The company has teamed with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to install 5G at its Richland, Wash., location.

It gives PNNL the ability to test how the new speeds, bandwidth and latency can be used to address innovation in various fields from public safety to computing and analytics, and will let PNNL advise federal sponsors on the potential impact of 5G on operations and infrastructures.