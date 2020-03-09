Qudian, Yiren Digital push into the green

While most of U.S. financial companies' stocks swim in the red today, two U.S.-listed Chinese fintech firms are firmly in positive territory.

Qudian (QD +4.5% ) and Yiren Digital (YRD +2.7% ) are both rising. Granted, they're both near 52-week lows and have suffered dramatic sell-offs recently.

Qudian has dropped 73% in the past six months, while Yiren Digital lost 54% during the same period.

ETFs focusing on Chinese financial or tech companies aren't gaining in today's session, though — KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB -3.1% ), Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (CHIX -3.3% ).

