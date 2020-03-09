Cinemark better off than AMC if screens close - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has examined its bear cases for movie theaters and says that Cinemark (CNK -9.6% ) may be better off than bigger rival AMC (AMC -16.5% ) if it comes to pass that U.S. screens are shut down for a prolonged period due to virus worries, as they have in China.

A strong balance sheet means Cinemark could keep investing even if its EBITDA is hit by such a closure, analyst Meghan Durkin says; “In contrast, AMC would likely stop investing for growth” because of debt after a potential $235M hit to EBITDA (if screens were shuttered through April's end).

For now, she doesn't expect many major film releases will follow No Time to Die into major calendar shifts, given the fact that international markets are uniquely key to James Bond films.

Credit Suisse rates both theater chains Outperform; it has a $40 price target on Cinemark (now implying 88% upside) and a $12 target on AMC (now implying 217% upside).