China Index Holdings down 3% post Q4 results

China Index Holdings (CIH -3.8% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 39.1% Y/Y to RMB168.29M; and net income of RMB74.7M (+69.4% Y/Y).

Information and analytics services revenue were RMB76.8M (+34.3% Y/Y), and Marketplace services revenue were RMB91.5M (+43.4% Y/Y), both reflecting an increase in number of customers.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 83 bps to 79.8%; and operating margin expanded by 901 bps to 51.6%.

Q4 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing RMB26.37M (+18.5% Y/Y); and G&A RMB21.16M (-11.2% Y/Y).

FY20 Outlook: CIH expects total revenue to increase ~20% Y/Y.

