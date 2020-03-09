Life insurers punished as rates tumble

Near-zero interest rates and the business model of life insurers aren't exactly a great mix.
Brighthouse Financial (BHF -19.2%), MetLife (MET -16.7%), Prudential (PRU -14.8%), Lincoln National (LNC -18.1%) are all down double-digits today as the entire yield curve is now well under 1%.
Checking moves over the past couple of weeks, Brighthouse and Lincoln are lower by almost 50%, MetLife by 40%, and Prudential (which had already been dogging it since last summer) by 35%.
Canadian players today: Manulife (MFC -9.3%), Sun Life (SLF -9.8%)