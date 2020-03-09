Life insurers punished as rates tumble

Near-zero interest rates and the business model of life insurers aren't exactly a great mix.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF -19.2% ), MetLife (MET -16.7% ), Prudential (PRU -14.8% ), Lincoln National (LNC -18.1% ) are all down double-digits today as the entire yield curve is now well under 1%.

Checking moves over the past couple of weeks, Brighthouse and Lincoln are lower by almost 50% , MetLife by 40% , and Prudential (which had already been dogging it since last summer) by 35% .