Stocks, bond yields sink amid oil price war, virus spread

US. stocks scrape along as a global oil price war combined with the spreading coronavirus outbreak sets investors' nerves on edge.
Investors rush to the safety of Treasurys; 10-year yield sinks 25 basis points to 0.52%. Gold edges up 0.1% to $1,673.70 per ounce.
Crude oil tanks 19% to $33.34 per barrel.
The mighty dollar brings no comfort, with the U.S. Dollar Index sliding 1.1% to 94.89.
The S&P 500 skids 6.5% vs. 7.4% decline earlier; the Nasdaq, down 5.7% vs. its 7.3% slump soon after the open; and the Dow, off 6.9%, had lost as much as 7.9% early in the session.
The Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, surges 20% to 50.52.
Energy (-19%) and financials (-9.8%) take the brunt of the punishment among S&P 500 industry sectors; consumer staples (-3.4%) and communication services (-4.6%) fall the least.
Across the Atlantic, the Italy's FTSE MIB plunged 11%, Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 7.4%, U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 7.7%, and Germany's DAX tumbled 7.9%.