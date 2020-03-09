Stocks, bond yields sink amid oil price war, virus spread

US. stocks scrape along as a global oil price war combined with the spreading coronavirus outbreak sets investors' nerves on edge.

Investors rush to the safety of Treasurys; 10-year yield sinks 25 basis points to 0.52%. Gold edges up 0.1% to $1,673.70 per ounce.

Crude oil tanks 19% to $33.34 per barrel.

The mighty dollar brings no comfort, with the U.S. Dollar Index sliding 1.1% to 94.89.

The S&P 500 skids 6.5% vs. 7.4% decline earlier; the Nasdaq, down 5.7% vs. its 7.3% slump soon after the open; and the Dow, off 6.9% , had lost as much as 7.9% early in the session.

The Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, surges 20% to 50.52.

Energy ( -19% ) and financials ( -9.8% ) take the brunt of the punishment among S&P 500 industry sectors; consumer staples ( -3.4% ) and communication services ( -4.6% ) fall the least.