Endeavour meets 2019 production guidance

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF -5.6% ) reported a 6% Y/Y increase in 2019 production to 651,000 ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of $818/oz, in line with guidance of 650,000 oz and 695,000 oz.

The company reported a slower-than-expected ramp-up at the newly commissioned Bouéré deposit at Houndé, caused by heavy rain in Q3.

Operating cash flow increased by 20% Y/Y to $302M.

Additionally, Endeavour noted that net debt was reduced by $52M in Q3 and by a further $80M in Q4.

Adjusted net earnings were up by 39% to $74M

Production at the Ity mine decreased slightly to 190,000 oz, achieving the upper end of the original guidance of between 160,000 oz and 200,000 oz, as lower processed grades and recoveries were partially offset by increased throughput.

Ity is expected to produce ~235,255 oz at an AISC of between $630/oz and $675/oz, in 2020

Production at Houndé totalled 223 000 oz at an AISC of $878/oz for the 2019, and forecasts production between 230,000 oz and 250,000 oz at an AISC of $865/oz to $895/oz.

Production at the Agbaou mine totalled 138,000 oz; AISC amounted to $796/oz; For 2020,Agbaou is expected to produce between 115 000 oz and 125 000 oz at an AISC of between $940/oz and $990/oz.

Production at Karma mine remained flat owing to an increase in stacked tonnage and recovery rates offsetting the lower stacked grades.

Production at the operation totalled 97,000 oz at an AISC of $903/oz, below production guidance of between 105,000 oz and 115,000 oz; AISC was within the guided range of between $860/oz and $910/oz,

For 2020, Karma is expected to produce between 100 000 oz and 110 000 oz at an AISC of between $980/oz and $1,050/oz.

