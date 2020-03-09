The auto sector spins out

General Motors (GM -14.5% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -10.7% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY N/A ) and Ford (F -8.6% ) all carved out new 52-week lows today amid the broad market carnage, while Tesla (TSLA -10.6% ) is sporting a double-digit decline.

Ferrari (RACE -7.1% ), Nio (NIO -5.5% ) and Tata Motors (TTM -12.9% ) are also falling hard.