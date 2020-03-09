The auto sector spins out

General Motors (GM -14.5%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -10.7%), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY N/A) and Ford (F -8.6%) all carved out new 52-week lows today amid the broad market carnage, while Tesla (TSLA -10.6%) is sporting a double-digit decline.
Ferrari (RACE -7.1%), Nio (NIO -5.5%) and Tata Motors (TTM -12.9%) are also falling hard.
As would be expected amid growing concerns over the global economy, auto suppliers are also trading lower. The most notable decliners are Tenneco (TEN -14.6%), Dana (DAN -13.5%), Adient (ADNT -12.8%), Superior Industries (SUP -15.6%), Garrett Motion (GTX -12.2%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -12.8%), Allison Transmission (ALSN -10.7%), Meritor (MTOR -9.9%) and Lear (LEA -10.4%).
