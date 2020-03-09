Coronavirus testing available in every state - CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said earlier today that coronavirus testing is now available in 78 state and local laboratories across all 50 states.

The agency has 75K test kits for public lab use with more available soon according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's immunization and respiratory diseases unit.

Most of the testing will likely be done in the private sector (all major reference labs are now online). The FDA will allow the use of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) as long as they are verified by the CDC, while they wait for Emergency Use Authorization.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of U.S. cases is now 560, although the number should spike since testing is now widely available (in other words, the U.S. infection rate has been underreported due to the paucity of COVID-19 tests).

