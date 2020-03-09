More on Vertiv's Q4 results

Vertiv (VRT -0.9% ) reported Q4 sales of $1.17B (flat) and organic sales increase of 1% Y/Y. Net sales by region: Americas $553.7M (-0.4% Y/Y); APAC $371.9M (+7.9% Y/Y); and EMEA $245.9M (-9.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Net loss improved to $33.9M, compared to $39.7M a year ago, primarily driven by a 1.5 percentage point improvement in gross margin percentage.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $148.7M (-5.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 72 bps to 12.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter were $115.6M, compared to $29.7M a year ago. Free cash flow was $88.7M.

Company finished Q4 with orders increase of 12% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.

Company expects the coronavirus to negatively impact 1Q20 net sales by $70M to $90M and adj. EBITDA by $28M to $36M, due to shipment and supply chain disruptions.

FY20 Guidance: Net sales $4.585B - $4.61B; Organic net sales growth of 4.5% to 5%; Adj. EPS of ~0.89; Adj. EBITDA of ~$595M; and FCF of $130M to $150M.

Previously: Vertiv misses on revenue (March 9)