Leisure stocks sink on stay-at-home vibe

The sell-off in the casino and entertainment sector includes OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW -26.4%), Full House Resorts (FLL -13.7%), Century Casinos (CNTY -11.3%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -9.8%), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -10.1%), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -11.9%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -12.4%), Bluegreen Vacations (BXG -9.3%), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -11.4%), Extended Stay America (STAY -11.4%), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -10.1%), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -17.3%) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -7.1%).
There has been more anecdotal reports today of cancelled vacation plans in the U.S. and an increase in public health warnings about group gatherings.
