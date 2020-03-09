Leisure stocks sink on stay-at-home vibe

The sell-off in the casino and entertainment sector includes OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW -26.4% ), Full House Resorts (FLL -13.7% ), Century Casinos (CNTY -11.3% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -9.8% ), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -10.1% ), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -11.9% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -12.4% ), Bluegreen Vacations (BXG -9.3% ), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -11.4% ), Extended Stay America (STAY -11.4% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -10.1% ), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -17.3% ) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -7.1% ).

There has been more anecdotal reports today of cancelled vacation plans in the U.S. and an increase in public health warnings about group gatherings.

