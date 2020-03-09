JMP touts Bandwidth to gain from videoconferencing

JMP sees an attractive opportunity in Bandwidth (BAND -2.4% ) shares after a recent pullback, against an "uncertain market."

It's one of JMP's "highest conviction names" at the moment.

To the firm, it's part of the play on videoconferencing as authorities recommend limiting personal contact amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As that "drives more companies in the U.S. to cancel marketing events and encourage employees to work from home, we expect the usage of videoconferencing solutions to increase significantly."

The firm rates Bandwidth Outperform and has a $95 price target (set before today's marketwide decline), which implies 52% upside.