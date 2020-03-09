Nine Energy Service -28% after Q4 earnings miss

Nine Energy Service (NINE -28% ) reported deeper net loss of $220.5M in Q4 as compared to $20.6M in Q3; net loss includes impairments of $106.3M and an intangible asset impairment of $95M associated with the Completion Tools service line.

Posted lower adjusted EBITDA of $11.6M vs. $24.2M.

Q4 sales of $163.4M was down 19% sequentially, though in line with guidance between $150M and $160M and adjusted EBITDA guidance between $11M and $15M

Cash and cash equivalents were $93M with $99.2M of availability under the revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn, resulting in a total liquidity position of $192.2M

