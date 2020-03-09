Baird gets bullish on AmEx, Huntington Bancorp

Baird analyst David George upgrades American Express (AXP -9.4%) and Huntington Bancorp (HBAN -15.2%) to Outperform and adds Citizens Financial Group (CFG -19.1%) as a bullish "Fresh Pick."
"We continue to use this sell-off to add higher-quality banks like AXP (model more insulated from rate headwinds) and HBAN (lower NII risk, better expense discipline, 5.4% dividend yield)," writes George.
Points out that HBAN, First Republic Bank (FRC -9.8%), Simmons First National (SFNC -13.6%), and Capital One Financial (COF -12.6%) "screen with less NII risk in a falling rate enviroment."
Notes that Bank of America (BAC -15.4%), Comerica (CMA -20.3%), and Wells Fargo (WFC -12.1%) have greater "simulated asset sensitivity."
For Regions Financial (RF -20.1%) and HBAN, interest rate hedges "should help spread income trends hold up better than peers," George writes.
AXP is faring better than its credit card peers in today's financial slump; Synchrony Financial (SYF -12.2%), (COF -12.6%), Discover Financial (DFS -12.7%), Alliance Data Systems (ADS -13.1%).