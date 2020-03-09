Baird gets bullish on AmEx, Huntington Bancorp

Baird analyst David George upgrades American Express (AXP -9.4% ) and Huntington Bancorp (HBAN -15.2% ) to Outperform and adds Citizens Financial Group (CFG -19.1% ) as a bullish "Fresh Pick."

"We continue to use this sell-off to add higher-quality banks like AXP (model more insulated from rate headwinds) and HBAN (lower NII risk, better expense discipline, 5.4% dividend yield)," writes George.

Points out that HBAN, First Republic Bank (FRC -9.8% ), Simmons First National (SFNC -13.6% ), and Capital One Financial (COF -12.6% ) "screen with less NII risk in a falling rate enviroment."

Notes that Bank of America (BAC -15.4% ), Comerica (CMA -20.3% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC -12.1% ) have greater "simulated asset sensitivity."

For Regions Financial (RF -20.1% ) and HBAN, interest rate hedges "should help spread income trends hold up better than peers," George writes.