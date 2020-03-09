No real safe haven as gold barely gains, miners mauled

Gold futures eked out gains but retreated from the $1,700/oz. level touched earlier, as investors sold the yellow metal to cover margin calls due to today's rout in equities and energy markets.

Comex April gold closed +0.2% to $1,675.70/oz. after rising as much as 1.7% to $1,702.56 in a volatile session, but precious metals mining shares trade broadly in the red; silver settled -2.4% to $16.89/oz.

"It's a little bit surprising with gold not having done better," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler says, with the decline "partly because of margin calls being made in other commodities or asset classes, which means liquidation in gold."

"We've got this two-way battle going on between leveraged hedge funds, who need to reduce again, and investors trying to find some safe haven away from falling stock markets, especially the energy sector," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen says.

GOLD -4.3% , NEM -6.8% , KGC -4.1% , AUY -4.7% , AU -5.1% , IAG -4% , HMY -5.8% , SBSW -12.6% , WPM -4.9% , FNV -5.8% , AG -6.7% , EXK -8.9% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, PSLV, AGQ, PHYS, JDST, SIVR, UGLD, SILJ, SGOL, GOEX, UGL, SGDM, BAR, ASA, RING, GLDM, SLVO, ZSL, DGP, SLVP, GLDI, DSLV, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ