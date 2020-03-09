OMV negotiating $4.7B purchase of Borealis stake - Reuters

OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) is reportedly preparing to increase its stake in Borealis to 75% in a deal worth $4.7B.

OMV currently owns 36% in Borealis, with the remainder held by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala.

OMV has been shifting the focus of its refinery division to aviation fuel and petrochemicals, banking on increasing demand for air travel and plastic products, and has made expansion in the Middle East as priority.

The company is also planning some divestitures, though not decided the assets for sale yet.