Oil crash a 'manageable headwind' for waste sector, CIBC says

Crude oil's price plunge is "a manageable headwind" for the waste management sector, knocking off 1%-3% of 2020 combined EBITDA, CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang writes.

Chiang thinks Waste Management (WM -4.4% ), Waste Connections (WCN -4.7% ) and Republic Services (RSG -3.8% ) may be able to offset the oil price plunge, given "the strong solid waste pricing environment, elevated M&A activity and some underlying conservativeness" in 2020 financial guidance from each company.

The analyst also notes Waste Management's energy and environmental services contributed ~1% of revenue, Waste Connectins' E&P segment accounted for ~5% of revenue, and Republic Services' energy services business was 2% of revenue.