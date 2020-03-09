Imperial sees Lions Gate 'shielded' from virus

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -9.6% , LGF.B -10.2% ) - whose B shares are now at an all-time low in today's market downdraft - is another pick that seems "largely shielded" from coronavirus effects due to a focus on at-home, Imperial Capital says.

About 70% of segment profits are "in-home activities" that would benefit from a "cocooning" effect, the firm says. That's against "no secular problems, as there is no exposure to cord-cutting, cord-shaving, or advertising."

It has an Outperform rating on LGF.B and a $15 price target, which now implies 156% upside. Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are each Bullish, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.