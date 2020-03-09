Energy defaults to exceed 2016 peak, Morgan Stanley says

Plunging oil prices will expose a "significant portion" of the $348B of investment grade index-eligible debt that is BBB rated to downgrade and aggravate strains in the broader U.S. credit market, Morgan Stanley says.

"Unlike 2016, the risks are not limited to the high-yield market alone," Morgan Stanley says, adding that it expects energy defaults to surpass the 2016 peak.

The firm says Chesapeake Energy (CHK -27.4% ) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL -39.1% ) are at the greatest level of default risk over the near term - less than a year - while Antero Resources (AR -14.9% ), Oasis Petroleum (OAS -60.1% ) and Range Resources (RRC -6.3% ) are at the most risk over the intermediate term - 1-2 years.