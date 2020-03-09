Final tally from FDA testing of cosmetic products for asbestos: 17% positive

The FDA just released its final report from its year-long initiative to test cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos. The final tally of results from AMA Analytical Services, the contractor who performed the tests, was 43 negatives and 9 positives, implying a 17% positive rate.
50 additional samples selected for blinded testing will be analyzed this year with final results expected in 2021.
Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -3.9%) has been mired in a blizzard of lawsuits from users of its talc products claiming that their cancers were caused by asbestos-contaminated Baby Powder, claims the company disputes. In December 2019, results from two third-party labs failed to detect asbestos in a single bottle of the FDA samples, nor was it present in retained samples from the finished lot from which the bottle was produced.