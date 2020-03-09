Seeking Alpha
Blackstone, AMG among energy-exposed asset managers, Blair says

|About: The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)|By: , SA News Editor

Blair's Chris Shutler lists a number of asset managers with energy and high-yield exposure, including Blackstone (BX -11.5%) and Affiliated Managers (AMG -11.2%)

AMG has minority stake in EIG Global Energy, ~5% of EBITDA; AMG fell as much as 12% to its lowest level since 2010.

Artisan Partners (APAM -6.7%) high income strategy was 3% of assets under management as of Jan. 31.

On Blackstone's October earnings call, management said energy is ~15% of credit segment and high single digits overall.

At Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), bank loans were 11% of management fees in quarter ended Jan. 31 with high yield representing another 2%-3% of AUM.

For T. Rowe Price, Blair estimates ~3% of global AUM linked to high-yield and bank loans.

Victory Capital (VCTR -13.8%) — USAA has a $2B high income strategy, or just under 2% of total company assets.

