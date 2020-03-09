Oil prices wrap biggest one-day collapse since 1991

Crude oil concludes its worst day since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and promised to raise production.

April WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) settled -24.6% to $31.13/bbl, the benchmark's second worst day on record, while May Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) closed -24.1% to $34.36/bbl; those results actually were slightly better than earlier lows, as each contract had dropped more than 30% to ~$30/bbl and ~$31/bbl, respectively, for the lowest levels since February 2016.

The International Energy Agency earlier slashed its full-year global oil demand forecast and now sees demand fall for the first time since 2009, expecting a contraction of 90K bbl/day vs. its prior estimate of 825K bbl/day of growth just last month.

