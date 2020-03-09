Expectations for an ECB rate cut this week rise

More economists are expecting the European Central Bank to cut interest rates on Thursday, as JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank now agree with their peers at Oxford Economics and HSBC Holdings in forecasting more policy easing.

The ECB's regularly scheduled policy meeting place in Frankfurt, Germany, this week, and investors expect a 10-basis point reduction to the deposit rate.

Some economists also expect the central bank to boost bond purchases to support liquidity.

“The probability of the ECB announcing a package of policies has gone up, but the market will be underwhelmed by a package of several small measures,” write Deutsche Bank economists Marc de-Muizon and Mark Wall in a note.

This will be ECP President Christine Lagarde's first big policy decision, "therefore it now makes sense to err on the side of a bigger response, given the deteriorating backdrop," said JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi in a note to clients.

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR

European financial ETFs: EUFN, EUFL