Google, Amazon tell more workers to stay home

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) will restrict external visitors to some offices, including the San Francisco Bay Area and New York, according to CNBC.

The company has canceled all in-person interviews for the time being due to the coronavirus and has encouraged workers in Japan and South Korea to work from home.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also encouraging more workers to stay home. The tech giant has extended the direction to employees in New York and New Jersey, who were advised to work from home if possible through the rest of this month.

Last week, AMZN told employees in Seattle, Bellevue, and the Bay Area to work from home.