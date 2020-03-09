Vail warns on coronavirus impact

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) trades lower after reporting FQ2 EBITDA below expectations.

The ski resort operator churned up EBITDA of $377.0M during the quarter vs. $397.3M consensus. Vail estimates that resort reported EBITDA for FY20 will be approximately $20M below the midpoint of the guidance range previously issued on January 17.

CEO update: "Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus on the broader U.S. travel market and any specific impact to the performance of the Company, the Company is not issuing guidance at this time for fiscal 2020 and is withdrawing its previous guidance issued on January 17, 2020. In the week ended March 8, 2020, the Company saw a marked negative change in performance from the prior week, with destination skier visits modestly below expectations. The company expects this trend to continue and potentially worsen in upcoming weeks."

MTN -0.34% AH to $182.00.

