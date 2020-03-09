Greelight Capital Re Q4 loss narrows from a year ago

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Q4 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $30.3M, or 84 cents per share, narrowed from a loss of $80.8M, or $2.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 2019 results were affected by catastrophe losses related to typhoons Hagibis and Faxai.

Q4 net investment loss of $8.8M vs. loss of $56.4M in Q4 2018.

Book value per share of $12.88 at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $13.67 per share at Sept. 30, 2019.

“Our investment returns from the Solasglas fund were positive for the year, reporting a 9.3% return and an overall net investment gain of $46.1M,” said Chairman David Einhorn. “We gave up some ground during the fourth quarter, given the unabated outperformance of growth vs. value stocks.”

Q4 gross written premiums of $98.5M fell from $135.1M in the year-ago quarter due largely to non-renewal of certain auto business.

Q4 net earned premiums of $108.6M slipped from $119.6M a year ago.

Q4 net underwriting loss of $15.8M vs. loss of $18.0M a year earlier.

Combined ratio for the quarter was 114.5% vs. 115.0% for the prior-year period.

Conference call on March 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Greenlight Capital reports Q4 results (March 9)