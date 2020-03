Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has added two members to its board.

Nancy Killefer, who held a variety of roles over three decades at McKinsey, "brings a great deal of private and public sector experience to this position," CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.

And Tracey T. Travis "has a strong finance and corporate leadership background, not just in her role as CFO at The Estée Lauder Companies, but also serving on the board at Accenture."

The move brings the size of Facebook's board to 10.