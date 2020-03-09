Stocks sink most since 2008 as Treasury yields pushed to fresh historic lows

Stocks closed not too far from where they started the day - that's about the only positive spin one can attempt in the wake of today's selloff.

After a feeble late attempt at a recovery, the Dow closed -7.8% - more than 2,000 points lower - S&P 500 -7.6% , Nasdaq -7.3% , and Russell 2000 -9.4% .

The S&P 500 plunged 7% at the open, tripping NYSE circuit breakers, but the rout remained in full force throughout the session, weighed by the crude oil selloff and continued coronavirus headlines, resulting in the worst decline since December 2008 during the financial crisis.

Total U.S. trading volume topped 17B shares, and is now higher than during the 2008 meltdown on a 10-day moving average basis.

The virus outbreak continued to dominate headlines, with global cases topping 110K, Italy announcing draconian containment measures that will affect ~25% of its population, and more states in the U.S. are declaring emergencies and canceling events.

But the biggest news was crude oil's worst session since the 1991 Gulf War and falling to the lowest levels since early 2016 after the OPEC+ production alliance collapsed and likely setting off a burst of new production amid the current weak global demand; WTI closed -24.6% to $31.13/bbl.

The news crushed the S&P energy sector ( -20.1% ) but also exacerbated recessionary concerns already fueled by the spread of the coronavirus, as speculation arose about potential layoffs and defaults within the highly-leveraged energy space.

The other 10 S&P sectors posted losses between -11% (financials) and -4.4% (consumer staples); even utilities closed deeply in the red ( -5.4% ).

Bank were battered by the steep decline in Treasury yields, with the two-year yield tumbling 18 bps to 0.32% and the 10-year yield sinking 21 bps to 0.50% after touching 0.34% at its low.

Elsewhere, the VIX soared to the highest since January 2009.