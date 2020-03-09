GameStop shakes up its board

GameStop (NYSE:GME) names Kathy Vrabeck to succeed Dan DeMatteo as board chair.

The retailer is also adding three new independent directors, who it says will bring significant retail, turnaround, consumer products, gaming and financial expertise.

In addition, GameStop plans to enhance its corporate governance guidelines to ensure continual refreshment of its board, including setting an average board tenure for independent directors of less than ten years and a rotation of board committee members and chairs approximately every five years.

GME +0.14% after hours to $3.71.

Source: Press Release