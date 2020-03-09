Host Hotels withdraws guidance on coronavirus impact

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) is the latest lodging REIT to withdraw its guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the financial impact of reduced travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

To date, the company’s total revenues have been reduced by ~$97M, net income by $48M, and adjusted EBITDAre by $48M, excluding the collection of ~$16M of cancellation fees.

“While we cannot predict how long this situation will last, we have a strong balance sheet with the capacity and flexibility to sustain prolonged disruption and create long-term value for our shareholders through prudent and disciplined capital allocation,” said President and CEO Jim Risoleo.

Host said several groups that cancelled their events expressed a desire to rebook them at Host's properties later this year.

Group business cancellations have accounted for the majority of the impact on total revenue, with California markets accounting for ~58% of the group business cancellations.

Previously: Ryman Hospitality also pulls guidance on Covid-19 impact (March 9)