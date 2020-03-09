Organogenesis up 26% after hours on Q4 beat

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Q4 results:

Revenue: $74.6M (+16.8%); Advanced Would Care: $63.4M (+16.1%); Surgical & Sports Medicine: $11.3M (+25.6%).

Increase in AWC due to execution of additional sales reps, PuraPly regaining pass-through reimbursement and growth in amniotic products.

Net loss: ($4.4M); loss/share: ($0.04); non-GAAP EBITDA: $0.8M (+728.6%).

Cash flow ops (full year): ($33.5M) (+44.7%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $273M - 277M (consensus: $271.4M); AWC: $229M - 231M; Surgical & Sports Med: $44M - 46M; PurePly sales: $118M - 120M.

Shares up 26% after hours.

