Virginia passes sweeping law mandating clean energy

Virginia's House and Senate passed the Clean Economy Act on Friday, creating first Clean Energy Standard to transition the state's electric grid to 60% carbon-free power by 2036 and all clean energy by 2050; the bill now moves to Gov. Northam's desk for signing.

The new law will boost the limit on solar and onshore wind generation facilities from 5K MW to 16.1K MW in the public interest and sets specific energy efficiency targets for utilities, and requires Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to build or acquire 2,700 MW of energy storage capacity.

Dominion worked to shape the legislation after initially opposing it, and a company spokesman praised it Friday as "a clear path forward for Virginia's energy future."

Some lawmakers complain the legislation preserves Dominion's monopoly on renewable energy and ensures the utility will continue to make money at the expense of ratepayers.