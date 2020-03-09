Casey's General Stores backs prior guidance

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reports same-store grocery sales were up 3.5% in FQ3 to edge the consensus estimate of +3.2%.

Same-store fuel gallons were down 2% vs. +0.2% anticipated.

Same-store prepared food and fountain sales were up 2.8% vs. +2.7% consensus.

"Despite a challenging demand environment, and comparing against the strongest fuel margin quarter from the prior year, we were able to leverage a more robust price optimization and supply capability to better control the impact of unfavorable market conditions," says CEO Darren Rebelez

Looking ahead, Casey's sees reaffirms prior guidance for fuel same-store sales of -1.0% to +0.5%, grocery same-store sales of +2.5% to +4.0% and prepared food and fountain same-store sales of +1.5% to +4.0% - all roughly in-line with consensus estimates .

CASY is flat in AH trading at $172.00.

