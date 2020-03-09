OrthoPediatrics launches new screw system in U.S.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) commences the limited U.S. launch of its Large Fragment Cannulated Screw System used in trauma procedures in addition to a condition called Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis (hip condition in preteens and teens where the ball at the femoral head slips off the neck of the bone in a backwards direction).

The product features screws in 2 mm increments for more precision, screw threads that run out of the head screw to aid in hardware removal, dual thread leads to accelerate screw insertion and threaded cannulation to facilitate implant removal.