Oil market mayhem whacks U.S. high-yield market

All but two of the 50 worst performing bonds of the day came from the energy sector, Reuters reports, led by a 6.875% January 2020 Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) bond that has lost roughly half its value since Friday and traded at less than $0.27 on the dollar.

Other hard-hit bonds reportedly included those from Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR).

$18.2B in corporate debt in the oil and gas sector is due to mature in the next three months, according to Reuters calculations, and most of the issuers are ratings watch negative or on review for possible downgrade.

Kingsview Asset Management portfolio manager Paul Nolte says the energy bond selloff was driven by fears that energy sector defaults would start to rise this year.

"The energy decline is piling on," Nolte says. "So now what you have with much lower oil prices is a heightened possibility that you are going to see defaults in some of the energy sector bonds... That's what has got the equity markets concerned, that this can go on for a while as OPEC tries to figure itself out."