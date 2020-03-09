CFPB sues Fifth Third for opening unauthorized accounts

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau files a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB), N.A., for opening deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers' names without their knowledge, a practice that occurred for several years.

The CFPB also alleges that the banks' employees transferred funds from consumers' existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts, enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services, and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers' accounts.

Furthermore, Fifth Third took insufficient steps to detect an stop the conduct even though it knew since at least 2008 that employees were opening unauthorized consumer-financial accounts, the CFPB said.

The bureau seeks an injunction to stop Fifth Third’s unlawful conduct, redress for affected consumers, and the imposition of a civil money penalty.