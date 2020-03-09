Caterpillar another casualty of oil market turmoil

Caterpillar (CAT -14.3%) plunged the most in 13 years after Morgan Stanley pegged the stock, along with Cummins (CMI -6.3%) and United Rentals (URI -14.4%), as among the most exposed in the machinery sector to plunging oil prices, which could lead oil and gas companies to cut spending.
Wall Street estimates for Caterpillar earnings are the most at risk, Stanley says.
Separately, Boeing (BA -13.3%) fell by the most since shortly after the 9/11 attacks, after the Federal Aviation Administration told the company the 737 MAX wiring does not meet legal standards because of the threat of a short-circuit, a decision that could require costly adjustments.
