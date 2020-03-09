Mexico boosts currency hedging program

In response to the global markets selloff, Mexico is increasing the size of a currency hedging program it started three years ago, in an effort to bolster the peso that hit a new historic low over 22 to the dollar in overnight trading after oil prices plummeted.

Mexico's Exchange Commission is boosting the size of the program "for the equivalent in local currency of $20B-$30B," the central bank and finance ministry said in a joint statement.

About $5.5B has been auctioned under the program to date.

The Mexican peso recently traded at 20.86 per dollar.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

