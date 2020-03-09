Chesapeake among five most endangered shale producers - Bloomberg

Bloomberg highlights five U.S. shale producers it says are the most at risk because of heavy debt loads.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) - with $192M of bonds coming due in August out of a $9B-plus total debt load - was weakening well before today's market rout, and CEO Doug Lawler recently told investors the company's survival strategy includes selling assets, even though the acquisition market already is glutted with gas holdings.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has ~$1B of debt coming due over the next year, including $260M of convertible notes that mature in April, and its notes due March 2021 are trading at ~$0.18 on the dollar with a yield of 286%.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last month announced an exchange offer for some of its bonds that could reduce total debt by $1B and extend the maturity of another $700M by six years, but the collapse in oil prices may make lenders balk at extending more credit.

Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT) recently was downgraded by Fitch Ratings because of its "prolonged operational deterioration" since a bond exchange announcement, and the company is undergoing a CEO change from the retiring Larry Pinkston to David Merrill.

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC) disclosed last week that it held talks with long-term debtholders in an effort to reduce leverage, after its bank recently cut the company's credit line and borrowing base.