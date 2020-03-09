Debut of electric Cadillac model on hold due to coronavirus

General Motors (NYSE:GM) calls off the early April unveiling of the Cadillac Lyriq crossover, the first of several battery-powered models CEO Mary Barra has said would debut in the next few years.

GM considers the Lyriq a key in its efforts to restore the struggling Cadillac brand's prestige and battle Tesla for luxury buyers.

The coronavirus also is affecting GM's day-to-day operations, as the company says it is instructing employees to have meetings with suppliers and vendors over video calls instead of in-person meetings.

GM shares fell 13.9% in today's trade, the most since the company's November 2010 IPO.