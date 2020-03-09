Booking -1.8% after pulling Q1 guidance

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is down 1.8% postmarket after an announcement that it's withdrawing its previously announced Q1 guidance, due to the "worsening impact" of the COVID-19 outbreak on demand for travel.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation, we are unable at this time to reliably quantify the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our future financial results," CEO Glenn Fogel says. "We plan to provide more information during our first quarter earnings call based on the information we have available at that time.”

Given the company has been through travel disruptions in the past, they "expect that this disruption will ultimately be temporary. We believe the company has a strong operating model and solid balance sheet, which will enable us to weather this disruption."

On Feb. 26 the company had forecast Q1 revenue of $2.64B-$2.75B, and EBITDA of $560M-$590M - both below consensus at the time.

SEC filing