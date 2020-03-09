Coronavirus updates - Administration talks relief, Italy on lockdown

Speaking at a White House briefing, the president says he plans on discussing a payroll tax cut with Congress. Also mentioned is relief for small businesses and hourly wage earners. The president also talks of working with the airline and cruise ship industries. Speaking to flu itself, the vice president says the risk of contracting remains low.

S&P 500 futures are seemingly responding, moving from slightly lower in the evening session to up 0.6% .

Italy earlier this afternoon expanded its lockdown from just the Lombardy region to the entire country

Anthem Health (NYSE:ANTM) has told all of its NYC employees to work from home out of "an abundance of caution."

Booking Holdings slid further this evening after pulling Q1 guidance.

GM has pulled the early April debut of its battery-powered Cadillac Lyriq crossover.

Two congressmen are self-quarantining after being in contact with a person at a conference who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.